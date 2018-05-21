Sweetwater Express on West McNichols in Detroit robbed overnight

DETROIT - The Sweetwater Express on West McNichols Road near Greenfield Road was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

Detroit police said robbers armed with at least one pistol entered the restaurant about 12:40 a.m. The pistol was pointed at the 47-year-old cashier.

The robbers were wearing masks and all black clothing. Police do not offer a better description.

It's not known exactly what they stole from the business.

No injuries were reported.

