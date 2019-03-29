News

Tahquamenon Falls State Park reopens after situation involving person with firearm

Person in police custody, no one hurt

By Natasha Dado

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police launched an investigation into a serious situation at the Tahquamenon Falls State Park Friday, according to WLUC-TV.

The Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub on lockdown. 

Tahquamenon Falls State Park is now reopen, police said. The investigation was launched after an incident at the state park involving a person with a firearm.

The person is in police custody and no one was hurt. 

