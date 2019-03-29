Tahquamenon Falls State Park reopens after situation involving person with firearm

No one was hurt and a person is in police custody.

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police launched an investigation into a serious situation at the Tahquamenon Falls State Park Friday, according to WLUC-TV.

The situation at the Tahquamenon Falls left Tahquamenon Falls State Park closed and the Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub on lockdown.

Tahquamenon Falls State Park is now reopen, police said. The investigation was launched after an incident at the state park involving a person with a firearm.

The person is in police custody and no one was hurt.

BREAKING NEWS: Park, school on lockdown after 'serious situation' reported at Tahquamenon Falls https://t.co/qO9Piy5YLs — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) March 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.