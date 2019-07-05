Tailgating driver flashes gun during road rage incident in Birmingham, officials say

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - A tailgating driver flashed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Birmingham, police said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Woodward Avenue and Bowers Street, officials said.

The victim told police a man was tailgating him and followed him when he changed lanes. The other man showed the victim a gun, waving it with the barrel pointed in the air, according to authorities.

Birmingham police searched for the black Ford Focus hatchback described by the victim, but it had left the area, officials said.

Police described the man as a 30-year-old black man with short hair, a full beard and a mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.

