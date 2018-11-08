National Tongue Twister Day: Good luck with these 7 hard ones

It's National Tongue Twister Day -- and we want to know: are you up for a challenge?

Tongue twisters are designed to be hard to articulate clearly and properly, using quick alternation between similar sounding phonemes and playing on familiar word constructs.

Tongue twisters became popular in the 19th century when "she sells sea shells" was published in 1850 as a diction exercise. The term was applied to these types of expressions in 1895.

Tongue twisters are tough for many people, including the man in the picture above. He's baffled.

So, to celebrate, try these hard tongue twisters we found around the internet:

“Brisk brave brigadiers brandished broad bright blades, blunderbusses, and bludgeons — balancing them badly.”

“I wish to wish the wish you wish to wish, but if you wish the wish the witch wishes, I won’t wish the wish you wish to wish.”

"A tutor who tooted the flute

Tried to tutor two tooters to toot

Said the two to the tutor

"Is it tougher to toot

Or to tutor two tooters to toot?"

"Three sweet switched Swiss witches

Watch three washed Swiss witch Swatch watch switches.

Which sweet switched Swiss witch watches

Which washed Swiss witch Swatch watch switch?"

"Can you can a canned can into an un-canned can like a canner can can a canned can into an un-canned can?"

“If you must cross a coarse, cross cow across a crowded cow crossing, cross the cross, coarse cow across the crowded cow crossing carefully.”

“Imagine an imaginary menagerie manager managing an imaginary menagerie.”

