Tall grass causes traffic hazard on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A new threat to driver safety has sprouted along Evergreen Road on Detroit's west side.

It's not construction or potholes, but dense grass that has grown so tall it has blocked some drivers' views of oncoming traffic at intersections and become a traffic hazard.

The Detroit's General Services Department mows vacant lots that, in the past, were never cut. While they are on schedule for mowing so far, having 100,000 lots to mow and a wet May have resulted in some areas having very tall grass.

The grass has grown on vacant lots along Evergreen Road and the side streets. At the intersection of Elmira Street and Evergreen Road, some of the grass is 5 feet tall, obscuring views of oncoming traffic or pedestrians.

"We are addressing it," said Tiffany Crawford, the deputy press secretary for the city. "We ask people to be patient, use caution and drive carefully."

Detroit has three vendors cutting the grass seven days a week. Workers are expected to mow the highest grasses on Monday. City officials encourage residents to use the Improve Detroit App to report issues.

The app allows users to upload photos for city workers to see. The app is available on the Google Play Store, the iTunes App Store and in a web browser.

Shawn Ley (6'3") stands among some of the tall grass in Westside Detroit that have become a traffic hazard. (WDIV)

