$100K reward added in murder of Tamara Greene

DETROIT - Tamara Greene, an exotic dancer who went by the name "Strawberry," was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2003.

Family said the 27-year-old single mother of three was pulling her car up to a curb at Roselawn and West Outer Drive in northwest Detroit to drop off her boyfriend when an unidentified man in a white Chevrolet Blazer pulled around the corner and opened fire on the car.

Her murder was never solved.

She was rumored to have danced at the never-proven party at the Manoogian Mansion when Kwame Kilpatrick was mayor.

Attorney Norman Yatooma on behalf of Greene’s children sued the city of Detroit claiming it quashed the investigation into her death at every turn.

The suit was eventually dismissed, the judge said they lacked evidence.

“Every single tipster we talked to, every person who called in anonymously, every single person that disguised their number, their voice, every single person was afraid,” Yatooma said.

Yatooma believes enough time has passed and with $100,000 on the line for information that leads to an arrest someone will come forward.

“Kwame is not in a position to hurt anybody anymore and as the old adage goes, money talks," Yatooma said.

If you have information into the death of Tamara Greene, the tip line to call is 248-366-5020

READ: Tamara Greene murder: Anonymous donor adds $100,000 to reward for information

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.