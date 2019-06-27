Target offers 15% discount for teachers on certain classroom supplies

1962: The first Target discount store opens in Roseville, Minnesota. By the end of 1962, four more stores would open in Minnesota.

Teachers will be able to get a 15 percent discount on select classroom supplies, women's and men's clothing July 13 - 20 at Target.

The discount applies to teachers who work in day care centers, early childhood learning centers, home schools and more.

To verify that you're a teacher Target requires any document that ties your name or email address to an educational system. You can confirm your identity online or at a Target store location.

The discount only applies to teacher's in the United States. Coupon's will be sent to the email address on the verification form.

Electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial and travel size items, swim, sleepwear, Fan Central, clearance, items sold & shipped by Target+TM Partners and Levi’s Red Tab are excluded.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.