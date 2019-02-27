Target to close store in Sterling Heights in June

Target is planning to close a store in Sterling Heights this June.

The Target located at 35700 Van Dyke, just north of 15 Mile Road, will close on June 1, 2019. The retailer says employees will be offered positions at a different store.

The City of Sterling Heights released a statement on the closure:

“The City is disappointed in the Target closure — but has no doubt the space will be quickly redeveloped given the amount of construction activity currently taking place throughout the City but especially in the area of 15 Mile and Van Dyke,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor. “I’m very relieved

to hear the employees will be offered alternate employment with Target and no one will be left without a job.”

The second Target store in Sterling Heights, at 2310 Metro Parkway, will remain open.

