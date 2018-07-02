Taylor couple charged in great-grandson's drug overdose death bound over for trial

TAYLOR, Mich. - A case involving the tragic drug overdose death of a 10-month boy in Taylor is moving forward after the boy's great-grandparents were bound over for trial Monday.

Prosecutors said the prescription medications that led to the boy's death last October belonged to his great-grandparents. Justin Jenkins said he could still remember the moment he saw Duwan Lanhan on the floor suffering from an apparent overdose.

Police said they received a call Oct. 5 about a baby that wasn't breathing inside the home of Rebecca Ann May and Quentin Roosevelt.

Medics performed CPR, but it was too late. Police said the infant died from ingestion of drugs prescribed to his great-grandparents.

“The level was high, past 450," Dr. David Moons, the assistant medical examiner, said. "It’s something I wouldn't expect in a child."

Police said the two grandparents failed to store their medications properly, which resulted in Duwan’s death.

“I don’t believe these people tried to hurt the child,” neighbor Tery Ann Dorsen said.

The grandparents are charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree child abuse.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.