Taylor great-grandparents charged in overdose death of 10-month-old boy

Rebecca and Quentin May charged in death of Du'Wan Lanhan

By Derick Hutchinson

Rebecca and Quentin May are accused of failing to store their medications properly, allowing their 10-month-old great-grandson to overdose. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - A Taylor couple was charged Tuesday in connection with the overdose death of their 10-month-old great-grandson, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

Taylor police and firefighters went to the 5800 block of Wilkie Street at 3:24 p.m. Oct. 5, 2017, after a 911 call for a baby that wasn't breathing, officials said.

When they arrived, officials found Du'Wan Lanhan on the floor with a neighbor performing CPR. Medical officials took Du'Wan to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Du'Wan died from ingesting drugs prescribed to his great-grandparents.

Rebecca Ann May, 52, and Quentin Roosevelt May, 65, are accused of failing to store their medications in a safe place, resulting in their great-grandson's death. They are also accused of failing to provide a safe environment for Du'Wan.

The Mays are charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree child abuse. They are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 23rd District Court.

