Taylor great-grandparents charged in overdose death of 10-month-old boy

Rebecca and Quentin May are accused of failing to store their medications properly, allowing their 10-month-old great-grandson to overdose. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - A Taylor couple was charged Tuesday in connection with the overdose death of their 10-month-old great-grandson, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

Taylor police and firefighters went to the 5800 block of Wilkie Street at 3:24 p.m. Oct. 5, 2017, after a 911 call for a baby that wasn't breathing, officials said.

When they arrived, officials found Du'Wan Lanhan on the floor with a neighbor performing CPR. Medical officials took Du'Wan to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Du'Wan died from ingesting drugs prescribed to his great-grandparents.

Rebecca Ann May, 52, and Quentin Roosevelt May, 65, are accused of failing to store their medications in a safe place, resulting in their great-grandson's death. They are also accused of failing to provide a safe environment for Du'Wan.

The Mays are charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree child abuse. They are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 23rd District Court.

