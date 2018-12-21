Taylor house fire: 1 person killed, others taken to hospital

TAYLOR, Mich. - The Taylor Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire that happened on Jackson near Hayes in the north end of the city.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. and at least one person was killed with multiple people being transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time we do not know ages or genders of those involved.

Taylor fire will be back out in the morning in an attempt to determine the cause of the fire.

