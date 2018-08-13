Taylor Kohl's jewelry department victim to smash and grab

TAYLOR, Mich. - A Kohl's was robbed Sunday when two men entered with a sledge hammer.

The robbery happened around 8:45 on Sunday evening. Police say the robbers were in and out within 30 seconds, and the target was jewelry.

According to authorities, two men entered the Kohl's located on Racho Boulevard with a sledge hammer, which they used to smash a display case containing diamonds and other jewelry.

Investigators are still determining exactly how much was stolen, but the robbers knew what they were looking for.

Store employees did not want to comment on what happened, but told WDIV that no on was injured.

The culprits were described by authorities as two black men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, sun glasses and yellow safety vests. They were last seen heading eastbound on Eureka Road.

