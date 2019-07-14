Taylor man arrested for driving while intoxicated had 10 prior drunken driving convictions

An investigation revealed the 55-year-old man from Taylor had 10 prior drunken driving convictions.

METRO DETROIT - On Saturday, a Michigan State Police sergeant was heading home from his shift on westbound I-94 near Telegraph when he saw the driver of a motorcycle carelessly speeding, weaving heavily and taking both hands off the handlebars at the same time.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver failed sobriety tests. He was arrested for drunken driving afterward.

An investigation revealed the 55-year-old man from Taylor had 10 prior drunken driving convictions.

The driver refused all chemical tests and a search warrant for a blood test was obtained. He was jailed and charges will be sought for drunken driving, driving with a revoked license and no motorcycle endorsement.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.