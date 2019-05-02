Taylor residents work to clean up after heavy rains lead to flooding

TAYLOR, Mich. - It has been a long wet slog in Taylor since the early hours of the morning as heavy rain came down.

Five to six inches of water invaded some basements, cars and trucks on the street.

"We've been here 22 years and it's the first time we've ever had a flooded basement," a resident said.

"People can't get through here. What if somebody is hurt in one of these houses," a resident said.

Rob Cunningham returned from work Wednesday and got his waders out when he saw the water levels were still high. He got to work trying to clear the drains.

"I figure if we keep on going at it will eventually go down," he said.

