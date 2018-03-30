Teacher hit by minivan outside Mt. Clemens school dies days later

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A teacher who was hit by a minivan while helping with the morning arrival of students outside a Mt. Clemens school last week died Friday, officials said.

Angeles White succumbed to her injuries while in the hospital.

Students and staff members at Prevail Academy had heavy hearts as the beloved teacher was on life support for several days.

The 57-year-old teacher, from Lenox Township, was working as a crossing guard on Cass Avenue at South Rose Street that morning, officials said.

Authorities said the driver was cooperating with Macomb County deputies.

The teacher was rushed to the hospital.

