Teacher on life support after being hit by minivan outside Mt. Clemens school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A teacher who was hit by a minivan while helping with the morning arrival of students outside a Mt. Clemens school last week is on life support, officials said.

Students and staff members at Prevail Academy have heavy hearts as the beloved teacher remains in the hospital.

Valerie Murphy was dropping off her children at Prevail Academy on Friday morning when the popular teacher was hit.

The 57-year-old teacher, from Lenox Township, was working as a crossing guard on Cass Avenue at South Rose Street that morning, officials said.

The driver is cooperating with Macomb County deputies.

The teacher was rushed to the hospital and is still listed in critical condition, health officials said.

Community members are praying she survives.

"It would be awesome if she could pull through, rather than have such a tragedy," a resident said.

"I hate it for the family and for the school," a parent said. "My daughter loves waving to her."

