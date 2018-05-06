Teams at Walk MS in Downtown Detroit hope to create world without multiple sclerosis

DETROIT - Downtown Detroit was a sea of orange Sunday morning.

Teams wearing those bright orange colors were walking to create a world free of multiple sclerosis. With every step, people with MS and their friends and family members helped get a dollar closer to finding a cure for the disease.

According to WebMD, MS can affect the brain and spinal cord, as well as the eyes' optic nerves, causing problems with vision, balance and muscle control.

We went to walk with the crowd and found so many people, young and a bit older, who are walking with MS, facing its challenges and savoring a day of support.

Watch Shawn Ley's video above to hear more.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.