Teen accused of fatally stabbing teen at Taylor banquet hall arraigned, pleads not guilty

TAYLOR, Mich. - A 16-year old accused of stabbing and killing another teen at a graduation party faced a judge Saturday.

Police say 16-year-old Giancarlo Delgato allegedly got into a fight with 17-year-old Cameron Petty. He stabbed Petty to death during the fight, officials say.

Local 4 cameras were not allowed inside the Juvenile Detention Center, but Local 4’s Larry Spruill was able to go inside with just a notepad and pen.

Delgato,16, faced a judge wearing a navy blue jumpsuit. He is charged with one count of second-degree homicide and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

Police say Delgato got into a fight during the party at the Knights of Columbus All Saints Council Hall in Taylor. That is where he allegedly stabbed Petty.

On Friday, Petty’s family held a vigil to celebrate his birthday. They released balloons in his honor. The family did not want to talk about what happened, saying the vigil was as an occasion to celebrate his life.

Delgato meanwhile, entered a plea of not guilty and will be tried as an adult designation. This means his case will be dealt with inside the juvenile system. If found guilty, he can get an adult sentence, a juvenile sentence or a combination.

The judge denied bond.

