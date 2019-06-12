Teen bullied on Bloomfield Hills school bus hopes to motivate next generation

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - A teen who graduated from high school years after being bullied on a school bus in Bloomfield Hills is hoping his experience can help others who may feel like they don't fit in.

Local 4 first met Phoenix Williams in 2015. He was a shy but focused 13-year-old boy. Now he's preparing for college.

When Williams was an eighth grade student in Bloomfield Hills he was the target of a hate-filled racist attack, one that he captured on video.

His story went viral, but it was the changes made locally that meant the most. The boys who attacked him were held accountable and the district offered diversity training. Williams became the face of a small movement.

Eventually, Williams was recognized for his accomplishments rather than the racist incident. He wants others who are bullied to know that the hardship is temporary and while it may seem hard to push through the pain, it's possible in the end.

Williams wants to encourage victims to tell a trusted adult and keep a log of any incidents, and if necessary record it.

Williams is planning on studying broadcast journalism to share important stories like his own to motivate the next generation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.