Teen charged in BB gun attack on 10-year-old Detroit girl has court hearing

A 10-year-old girl was shot by someone with a BB gun on Aug. 8, 2019 on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 17-year-old boy accused of shooting a 10-year-old girl in the legs with a BB gun has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Michael Cooks is charged with assault with dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and one felony firearms count. Police said Cooks shot the girl about 3:20 p.m. Aug. 8 when she was walking home from the park near Tracey and Chippewa streets on Detroit's west side.

"The suspect approached the 10-year-old victim while she was walking home from the park and inquired where she was coming from," reads a statement from Detroit police. "The suspect then produced a black BB gun from his waistband and shot the victim in both legs. The victim ran home to notify her father who called 911. The victim's father searched the area, and he was still at the park with the BB gun. The victim's father located the suspect and detained him until police arrived."

Seconds after the shooting, the girl said she got on her bike, went home and told her family.

"I just started riding away really fast. I just started riding my bike and riding as fast as I could," Myshawn Jennings said.

Jennings said she just wanted to get home to her parents.

"I was like, 'Mom, my knees are burning. I'm on fire,'" Jennings said.

She described the pain as being "like, 6 or 7," on a scale of 1-10.

Her father, LeShawn Jennings, and her brother found the teens near the park and brought them back to their home to meet police, she said.

Local 4 obtained surveillance video showing two men walking around the home. LeShawn Jennings said the men were family members of one of the teens.

"They asked why did we call police. I asked them, 'What do you mean, why we called police? My daughter was shot,' and he said, 'Y'all should have sent him back home. We don't play with police,'" LeShawn Jennings said

Meanwhile, the family just wants answers.

"I don't even know this boy's name. I've never seen these boys a day in my life," Myshawn Jennings said.

Cooks was arrested that same day in the 20000 of Tracey Street.

A 16-year old boy also was arrested and released.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.