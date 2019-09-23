Teen charged in deadly Detroit hit-and-run

The defendant, who was 16 at the time of the Aug. 31 crash, is being charged with second-degree murder along with other operating charges. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged a teenage girl Sept. 11 in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The defendant, who was 16 at the time of the Aug. 31 crash, is being charged with second-degree murder along with other operating charges as an adult-designated juvenile, which allows the judge to sentence her as a juvenile or adult, or to create a blended sentence, according to officials.

Six passengers were allegedly in the car: a 16-year-old girl from Detroit, a 20-year-old woman from Eastpointe, a 15-year-old girl from Detroit, a 20-year-old woman from Detroit, a 14-year-old girl from Detroit and a 13-year-old girl from Detroit.

The 13-year-old girl is believed to have been ejected from the car and died at the scene, according to the report.

Detroit police were dispatched to Bradford Avenue and East McNichols Road in Detroit at around 11:17 p.m. the day of the crash. They found medics treating several people who were taken to a local hospital, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The defendant has been arraigned and her preliminary hearing will take place 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit.



