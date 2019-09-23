Teen charged in fatal Detroit shooting

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged a 15-year-old teenager Friday with carelessly discharging a weapon in the deadly shooting of another Detroit teenager the same age.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the two boys knew each other.

At around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 15 Detroit police were sent to the 16600 block of Belton Street in Detroit where they found the victim’s body in a rear bedroom, according to officials.

The teenager was later pronounced dead at a local hospital where he was sent for treatment.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit.



