LIVE: Teen expected to be sentenced in fatal stabbing of father defending son in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 18-year-old Taylor man faces sentencing Wednesday morning after the last sentencing hearing was delayed in the fatal stabbing of a father who was defending his son in Huron Township.

Stacy Wayne Rose, Jr., was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in the fatal stabbing of Robert Briscoe, Sr., but was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Briscoe, of Huron Township, was fatally stabbed outside of his home when a group of juveniles allegedly came to fight his son.

The previous sentencing hearing ended abruptly after the scoring of the sentencing guidelines and the judge heard victim impact statements.

It happened July 30, when four teens went to the Huron Estates mobile home. Witnesses said they caused a disturbance and destroyed property. The four teens left, but returned an hour later at about 10:30 p.m. when a fight broke out in the street.

Briscoe, 49, came outside to break up the fight when he was stabbed. He died steps away from his front door.

Briscoe was a father to five children and a grandfather to three grandchildren.

Rose fled the scene on foot through the neighborhood after the incident. Suspect information provided by witnesses was relayed to surrounding police departments and Rose was arrested outside of his home in Taylor during a traffic stop.

Sentencing hearing held

Briscoe’s sister addressed the court during the sentencing hearing.

“That night you had a knife in your hand and stabbed him in his jugular,” Sandra Briscoe said. “You are a coward and a murderer and should be held accountable for this murder. You are a threat to society.”

A letter written by the victim’s wife was read before the court.

“Our daughters will never have their father walk them down the aisle on their wedding day,” the letter read. “Our sons will never have a father to guide them into becoming the man he was. Our grandchildren will never be able to feel or remember the love that their papa had for them.

Rose addressed the court and apologized to the family, taking responsibility for the attack.

“I took someone’s dad, someone’s husband, someone’s granddad, uncle and brother and there is absolutely nothing I can do about it,” Rose said. “He was doing what any reasonable dad would have done in this situation and I wish I could bring him back.”

The judge said he needed to go over the sentencing guidelines and will hand down a sentence Jan. 3.

