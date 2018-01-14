Teen, man arrested after double fatal shooting in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - Two people are in custody after a double fatal shooting Saturday night in Pontiac.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded about 11 p.m. to the 800 block of Robinwood Avenue on reports of gunshots fired inside the home.

Deputies found a 23-year-old woman and 34-year-old man, both of Pontiac, dead inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness who pulled into the driveway told deputies that he hit a suspect with his car as they fled on foot. The two suspects were able to flee the scene. A K-9 unit attempted to track the suspects, but the search was ended when it was determined they had entered a vehicle.

Detectives were able to determine who the suspects were and arrest them Sunday morning. A semi-automatic handgun was also recovered.

The male suspects, a 21-year-old and 17-year-old, are at the Oakland County Jail and charges are pending.

Authorities said that the shooting occurred during a marijuana purchase.

