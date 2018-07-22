Teen pedestrian killed in 2-car collision on Detroit's northeast side

DETROIT - A 15-year-old was killed Saturday night after being struck by two vehicles near the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Caldwell Street.

According to authorities, the teenager was struck by a black SUV while crossing the street. The force of the collision threw the pedestrian into the path of another car, striking them.

The second car and its driver remained at the scene, but the black SUV fled.

Police are hoping nearby security cameras will assist them in locating the SUV that fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.