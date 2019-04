DETROIT - A 14-year-old boy was able to save his mother and two siblings from a house fire on Detroit's west side this morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m. in the 8500 block of Alpine.

The teen told Local 4, that he was awake watching television when he smelled smoke. He was able to wake mom up and grabbed his siblings before escaping the fire.

Mom said that she thinks the fire started in the kitchen although at this time an official cause has not been determined.