Teen shot and killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old man on the city's west side.

According to police the teen was with several friends in the area of Linwood and Lawton just before 1 a.m. when he was shot.

They drove him to the hospital where he died.

The four people that he was with are being evasive and not cooperating with police and the investigation.

More than a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

If you have any information you're asked to call Detroit Police (313) 596-2260.