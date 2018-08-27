Teen shot multiple times outside Detroit park as children played

DETROIT - Police are searching for those responsible for killing 18-year-old man Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the man was sitting in the passenger seat of a white sedan near the intersection of Coyle Street and Puritan Avenue when he was shot multiple times.

A playground is on the block, and sources said children were playing at the time.

Police aren't sure if there's one or multiple gunmen. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

