Teen shot outside liquor store on Chalmers Street in Detroit

DETROIT - Police sources say a liquor store has surveillance video of a teen's shooting Thursday night in Detroit.

Shell casings and evidence markers littered the scene in the 10000 block of Chalmers Street on the city's east side. The shooting happened outside the S.T.S Market liquor store. A gray Buick with a teenager inside was targeted.

The victim is either 15 or 16 years old.

After the shooting, the driver of the Buick took off but later pulled over about 1/2 mile away. The vehicle was badly damaged by the gunfire.

The victim actually exited the vehicle and was found not far away near a KFC restaurant.

He is hospitalized in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

A vehicle with broken windows on Detroit's east side after police said a teen was shot. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.