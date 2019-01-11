Teen student charged in assault of Detroit high school teacher

A teenage student has been charged in connection to the assault of a Detroit high school teacher this week.

The Wayne County Prosecutor has charged a 14-year-old male juvenile student in connection with the assault and battery of a 63-year-old Cody High School teacher.

On Jan. 10, 2019 at approximately 10:25 a.m., Detroit Police officers were dispatched to Cody High School in response to a report of an assault and battery of a teacher at the school.

School authorities detained the student until police officers arrived and placed him in custody. It is alleged that the juvenile struck and kicked the teacher in the classroom.

The 14-year-old has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of Marijuana and Creating a Disturbance in School.

