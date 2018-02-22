Teenage daughter found guilty but mentally ill in mother's stabbing death on Christmas

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The daughter of a physically disabled woman who was stabbed to death in Clinton Township was found guilty but mentally ill of murder.

Police said the victim, Sonia Riang, a 45-year-old woman bound to a wheelchair, was killed on Christmas at the Washington Place Apartments.

Delila Sherwood Evans was charged with first-degree murder. She was found guilty but mentally ill by a jury. She was 17 at the time of the murder.

Sources close to the investigation said the daughter had a history of domestic violence and had stabbed her 7-year-old brother in the past. Court records show she was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors dropped the charges because her brother didn’t want to go forward with the case.

The mother was stabbed multiple times. She was a mother of two children, ages 7 and 17.

Police found the teenage suspect at a 7-Eleven in Fraser.

