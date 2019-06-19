Teenage girls in Holly call 911 when inner tube begins to sink, hang onto branch until help arrives

HOLLY, Mich. - Two 13-year-old girls called 911 when their inner tube was punctured on the Shiawassee River and held onto a tree branch to stay afloat until officials arrived.

Marine deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were called at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday to 470 Academy Road.

The girls, one from White Lake and one from Davisburg, called 911 when their inflatable inner tube was punctured and started to sink, police said.

They grabbed onto a tree branch near the river's edge to stay afloat until firefighters arrived, according to authorities.

Firefighters pulled the girls from the water. They were tired from the incident, but not injured, officials said.

Deputies said the girls were not wearing life jackets.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.