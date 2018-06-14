News

Teenager hospitalized after apparent shootout with 21-year-old man in Pittsfield Township

By Derick Hutchinson

Pittsfield Township police were called to an apparent shootout in the 2100 block of Arbor Circle West. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 21-year-old Ypsilanti Township man was arrested Wednesday after an apparent shootout that left an 18-year-old man hospitalized in Pittsfield Township, police said.

Multiple people called 911 at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday to report a shooting in the 2100 block of Arbor Circle West, according to officials.

Officers went to the scene and found that an 18-year-old Pittsfield Township man had been shot in the head. He was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital by people who then fled.

A 21-year-old Ypsilanti Township man said he had been involved in the incident. He said he fired shots at the 18-year-old after the teen had fired shots.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened.

The 18-year-old man is in critical condition, but he is stable, medical officials said.

The 21-year-old man was taken to the Washtenaw County Jail.

Officials said a vehicle and a building were struck by gunfire during the apparent shootout.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.

