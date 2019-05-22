Teens ejected from car that flipped multiple times in Lapeer County

Two teens were ejected from a car when it flipped May 20, 2019 in Lapeer County. (WDIV)

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two teens were ejected from a car Monday when it flipped in Burlington Township.

Authorities said a 16-year-old North Branch boy was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala on Barnes Road east of Merrill Road in North Branch when he lost control, drove off the road and flipped multiple times in a farm field.

The driver and back seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Silverwood, were ejected from the car. They weren't wearing seat belts. authorities said. A 17-year-old Silverwood girl who was the front seat passenger was wearing a seat belt and wasn't ejected.

The driver was listed in serious condition, the back seat passenger sustained serious injuries and the front seat passenger was hospitalized but was expected to be released soon.

Authorities said alcohol and drugs weren't factors in the crash, but speeding was a factor.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.