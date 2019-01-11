Teens with ax, sledgehammer charged after wild police chase, smash-and-grab at Oakland County Costco

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two Detroit men have been charged after a smash-and-grab at a Costco store in Commerce Township and a wild police chase, according to authorities.

Jajuan Profit, 18, and Raphael Simmons, 17, were arraigned Friday at 52-1 District Court.

Deputies were called at 7:01 p.m. Monday to the Costco at 3000 Commerce Crossing. The store manager said Profit and Simmons, one armed with an ax and the other armed with a sledgehammer, walked into the store and went to the jewelry display case.

Store officials said the teens broke the display case and ordered employees not to move. The teens took jewelry out of the case and fled the store, police said.

Profit and Simmons left in a silver Nissan Sentra that had been stolen out of Wayne County, officials said. West Bloomfield Township police saw the car and tried to execute a traffic stop.

Officials pursued the car when the driver refused to stop, police said. Multiple vehicles from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were called to help the West Bloomfield Township officers.

When the car approached the area of West Maple and Inkster roads, the driver left the roadway and drove through backyards of private homes, according to police.

Police search for Costco armed robbery suspects. (WDIV)

The car struck the side of a home, continued a short distance and hit a tree, police said.

Profit and Simmons got out of the car and fled on foot, according to officials. Officers arrested Simmons, but Profit escaped, police said.

Deputies set up a perimeter with several police departments in the area. Profit was spotted by officers and there was another foot chase, police said. He got away again, authorities said.

Police later discontinued the search and replaced the perimeter with undercover officers. Profit was seen walking near the road and was taken into custody, police said.

Authorities believe the men have been involved in other incidents around the tricounty area.

Profit is charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing and armed robbery. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

Simmons is charged with resisting and obstructing and armed robbery. He is being held on $350,000 bail.

Both were taken to the Oakland County Jail.

