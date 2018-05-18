Terminal Lincoln Park man saves woman, daughter during medical emergency

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - A man jumped into action on Dix Highway Tuesday to help a woman and her daughter who were in danger.

Ryker Bieganski wasn't looking for a pat on the back, he's sharing his story hoping others will jump in to help when they see someone in need. He wants others to help, because in just months he said he may not be here to help again.

A woman in a vehicle on Dix Highway near Gregory Avenue was having a medical emergency. She collapsed and was slumped over her steering wheel as her car was still moving with her daughter inside with her.

"She was screaming 'Mom, Mommy, Mommy!" Bieganski said. "I was just like whoa, what's going on? I could not see a driver in the vehicle."

Bieganski heard the screams coming from another car as he was driving to pick up his son from school. The screams alerted him to a girl in the back seat trying to get to her mom behind the wheel. When Bieganski saw the woman unresponsive in the driver's seat, he cut across the lanes of traffic to block the woman's car with his own to get it to stop.

"I did not hesitate at all. I just acted," Bieganski said. "I wasn't thinking, I just acted."

The driver was having a seizure. Bieganski comforted the woman and her daughter until medical professionals arrived and rushed her to the hospital.

"I was comforting her. I said 'Lisa, everything is OK.' I would say her name and she would wake up briefly" Bieganski said.

Bieganski has stage 4 cancer of the esophagus and was told he has between six months and a year left. He and his family have decided not to treat it by spending time in the hospital, focusing instead on their time together at home. He said it was a matter of quality over quantity. His wife Carroll and son Dakota choose to spend their time living and laughing with Bieganski, even joking about when he ran to help the woman and his pants fell down.

"Hello, Lincoln Park -- Here is your hero mooning you," Bieganski joked.

"Thank God you were wearing underwear," Carroll said.

Bieganski said no one should be afraid to jump in to help others, no matter what you are dealing with in your life.

"Get involved," Bieganski said. "It could be you. It could be someone that you love."

