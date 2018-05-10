Testing shows potential PCB contamination in soil at homes along 10 Mile Drain in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - St. Clair Shores residents are concerned after learning that high PCB levels may be in the soil where homes sit.

Since 2001, residents have been dealing with contamination along the Lange and Revere Street Canals that made its way into the 10 Mile Drain system. While there has been work done to fix the problem above ground, there's now an issue with contamination in soil.

The Environmental Protection Agency is holding informational sessions and a public meeting Thursday to inform residents about the options to remove the contamination.

"We look at, 'Can we excavate? Is there treatment? Can we contain it?' We talk about residential properties; we end up screening a lot out in the beginning because we can't put a cap on people's property," said Colleen Moynihan, EPA remedial project manager.

Watch Jermont Terry's report in the video above to learn more.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.