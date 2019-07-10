Texas couple celebrated 62nd anniversary at Whataburger

A Lubbock, Texas couple who frequently visits their local Whataburger got a surprise, according to KCBD in Lubbock, Texas.

The couple got married and have been together for 62 years and they spend a lot of time at Whataburger.

An employee at their local Whataburger found out that the couple, their most loyal customers, had their anniversary coming up and decided to throw them an anniversary party.

There was a reserved table decorated with a Whataburger table cloth, flowers, baloons and a cake.

The couple sees the employee as their adoptive grandchildren, and the employees say they feel the exact same way.

