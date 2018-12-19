Texas couple shaken after baby monitor hacked, man threatens to kidnap child

HOUSTON - Parents of a 4-month-old baby boy said a man hacked into their security system and threatened to kidnap their child. Those parents want answers from the security company.

Topper Rigney is constantly in the arms -- or within eyesight -- of his parents, Ellen and Nathan Rigney.

They used a network of Nest cameras to keep their eyes on him at all times.

Their camera system was hacked and the couple said they heard sexual expletives being said in his room through the system.

A man's voice came through and he allegedly told them he was going to kidnap their baby.

They immediately shut the system down and contacted police.

They also contacted Nest, which they said were no help at all. They said the company didn't apologize for what happened. They have since gotten rid of their Nest cameras.

