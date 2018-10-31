Texas man arrested for allegedly conspiring to sexually assault, kill, eat a child

TEXAS - Sheriff's officials in Florida worked to arrest a Texas man for allegedly conspiring to sexually assault, murder and eat a child.

Alexander Barter, 21, of Joaquin, Texas, was arrested after a joint investigation between the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Immigration Customs Enforcement/Homeland Security Investigations (ICE/HSI).

Barter was arrested Oct. 19 in Texas on the following charges:

Criminal solicitation

Criminal attempt: capital murder

Conspiracy to commit capital murder

Criminal attempt: Sexual performance of a child

Barter allegedly posted on the internet looking for anyone who would allow him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism, according to police. An undercover agent posted as an interested participant and told Barter he had a minor child available.

Over several days, the undercover agent and Barter communicated. Barter allegedly asked if he could kill the child and "detailed the gruesome acts that he would do to the intended victim before and after her death," according to police.

Barter encouraged the undercover agent to travel to Texas quickly because he wasn't sure if he could continue to control his "bloodlust."

The undercover agent and Barter continued to communicate and Barter created a plan to meet the undercover agent and potential victim. He said he would take the child to a rural area where the child would be sexually assaulted, killed and then cannibalized.

The agent traveled to Texas to meet with Barter. When Barter arrived to the meeting location, he was taken into custody.

Barter brought with him a knife and plastic trash bags. He confessed to officials and police said he thanked the agents for stopping him as he was unable to stop himself.

Barter faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted the following on Facebook:

"It is hard for me to imagine that we have monsters walking among us who masquerade in human costumes as they prey upon our children!! In my 39 years of Law Enforcement I have never seen a more disgusting case!! I am so thankful to the members of our team who brought this individual to justice, without question saving the life of an innocent child who could have fallen victim to his desires."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.