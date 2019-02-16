Texas parents charged after toddler's body found in bucket of acid

LAREDO, Texas - A South Texas couple has been arrested after the remains of their 2-year-old daughter were found in a bucket apparently containing acid.

Gerardo Zavala-Loredo and Monica Yvonne Dominguez are both charged with abusing a human corpse and evidence tampering. Dominguez also is charged with two child endangerment counts. Zavala’s in Webb County Jail under $125,000 in bonds while Dominguez is jailed under $175,000 in bonds.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says Dominguez told police two of her children were bathing unsupervised in their Laredo apartment about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when Rebecka Zavala drowned. Dominguez said she asked her husband to help dispose of her body.

Alaniz says a neighbor called police, who found the remains in what appeared to be a five-gallon bucket of acid in a bedroom closet.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.