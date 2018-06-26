Texas volleyball team plays through tragedy at Cobo tournament after deadly plane crash

DETROIT - The couple killed in a small plane crash Sunday near City Airport was heading to Detroit for a youth volleyball tournament at Cobo.

Greg and Julie Boaz were traveling from Texas to Cobo in Downtown Detroit to cheer on Krysta Boaz in the USA Volleyball championships when their plane crashed. They were killed and Greg's 17-year-old son, Peyton Boaz, was injured in the crash.

Despite the tragedy, Krysta and her team are still taking the court.

The tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the players, but now the team from Texas is playing with a dark cloud hanging over it.

The players' coach, Mary-Margaret Armstrong, said they won Tuesday.

"The one thing I've talked to the girls about is being the light in the darkness," Armstrong said. "Right now is a real darkness for Krysta, but these girls have come together in strength and faith and love, and I just told them that after the game. I said, 'There are not many 14-year-old teams who could handle the situation they're handling with the crowds of people around our court and the constant glances and just the tragedy that is among them.'

"There is no one else that could handle it with the strength and the grace and the love that these girls have handled it with. They have just put their faith out there. They're being the light on that court to show that there is always light in every darkness.

"The morning after it happened, we made some cards and we went up to her room. She was already dressed in her room. I had told them, of course, whatever her decision is is fine with us. But we got in that room, she was dressed in her uniform. It was never one question in her mind whether she was playing or not. It's amazing to me. I couldn't do what she and the girls have done."

Krysta's mother is at the hospital with her brother, but there was still plenty of support at Cobo during the game.

"The parents, the teammates, everybody has just banded to together," Armstrong said. "Like I said, God's love is just all around her. That's just the way it is."

There are 1,200 teams participating in the tournament. Krysta's team will advance after Tuesday's victory.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.