Texas couple ties the knot on Zoom during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – The coronavirus has impacted nearly every aspect of our daily lives, even on what’s supposed to be one of the most special days of your life

In these days of the coronavirus Improvisational, you gotta do what you gotta do.

For Jack and Mariah McElligott, who had planned to say I do on March 28, that meant canceling the rehearsal dinner, honeymoon and scaling down the ceremony to include close family.

They even had to scrap that after coming into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

So, off to self-quarantine they went, however, not without tying the knot that coronavirus seemed destined to loosen.

It’s a love story with a coronavirus kick.

“We couldn’t wait another day to get married, cause, you know, after, especially with everything going on, we don’t want it to control our lives anymore than it has to,” Mariah McElligott said.

Jack and Mariah McElligott said they’ve already had been through a lot -- planning a wedding, only to be pummeled by a pandemic.

“Turns out we had been in contact with someone with COVID19," Jack said.

“So, we found this out the day before the 28th when we were supposed to get married,” Mariah said.

"Yeah, the day before we’re supposed to get married we found out we had to be quarantined for 14 days,” Jack said.

A couple days later, Jack had an idea.

“…what if we just said you know… forget it and lets just throw all of that way… get married in our living room… wear your dress, I’ll wear my suit. We’ll invite the family, pastor… we’ll do it all on Zoom!” Jack said.

Close family and friends socially distanced, yet there. Each watching remotely.

“We probably had about a hundred, I’d say, two thirds of our wedding participants on Zoom, which was really cool, you know?” Mariah said.

"We did it our own way. Gave it our own spin and twist on things and had a good time and really enjoyed our wedding day."

They say love knows no bounds, for the McElligott’s that seems to ring true.

“We just made the best of it," Jack said.

"Yeah, I felt like it brightened a lot of people’s week because there’s been so much devastation for everybody through all of this,” Mariah said

The McElligott’s plan to go on their honeymoon down the road and will have an official ceremony for friends and family to gather, in person.

That will take place in August.