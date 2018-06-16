The Corner Ballpark will be open Father's Day for kickball, grilling and more

DETROIT - The Corner Ballpark -- 1680 Michigan Ave. -- is opening up to the public for Father's Day Sunday.

The event, hosted by Cass Tech and Detroit King alumni, goes from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features a grilling cook-off, kickball, food vendors, kids activities, raffles, music by DJ Kutz and more.

There is a $25 registration fee for the event. A portion of the proceeds goes toward Detroit Police Athletic League programming and school alumni.

For more information and tickets, call 248-343-2838 or 313-720-8991.

