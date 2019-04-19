The Delphi Murders: Indiana State Police to announce new direction for investigation

DELPHI, Ind. - Police are expected to announce a new direction for the investigation into the killing of two Indiana teens.

Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14, were found dead off a hiking trail near Delphi, Indiana, on Feb. 14, 2017. Authorities have not yet caught the killer.

Officials have released limited information about the case. So far, they have released a photo of a man reportedly seen on the trail the same time the girls were walking it. Audio was released that appears to be a recording of a man saying "down the hill."

State police are going to make a statement regarding the crimes on Monday at 12 p.m. in Delphi. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter will make the announcement on behalf of the a multi-agency taskforce

The killings shook the small town.

“We don’t have things like that,” business owner James Griffith told WXIN-TV regarding the killings of Libby and Abby. “This doesn’t happen in Delphi.”

Anyone with tips is asked to either email Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com, call the tip line at 844-459-5786, the Indiana State Police at 800-382-7537 or the Carroll County sheriff at 765-564-2413.

