The Denver Post writes editorial on job cuts at newspaper, revolts against owners

DENVER, Colo. - Job cuts have become a growing trend in the journalism industry, but one newspaper is now taking a stand against its owners after another round of layoffs.

The Denver Post released an editorial Friday entitled "Editorial: As vultures circle, The Denver Post must be saved," and it is as informative as it is powerful.

Below is the editorial's opening statement:

"At The Denver Post on Monday, more than two dozen reporters, editors, photographers, videographers, page designers, digital producers and opinion staff will walk out the door. Our marching orders are to cut a full 30 by the start of July.

These heartbreaking instructions raise the question: Does this cut, which follows so many in recent years that our ranks have shriveled from more than 250 to fewer than 100 today, represent the beginning of the end for the Voice of the Rocky Mountain Empire?"

The Denver Post is owned by Alden Global Capital, a New York City hedge fund, and the Post calls the cuts a "mystery."

"We call for action. Consider this editorial and this Sunday’s Perspective offerings a plea to Alden — owner of Digital First Media, one of the largest newspaper chains in the country — to rethink its business strategy across all its newspaper holdings. Consider this also a signal to our community and civic leaders that they ought to demand better. Denver deserves a newspaper owner who supports its newsroom. If Alden isn’t willing to do good journalism here, it should sell The Post to owners who will.

A flagship local newspaper like The Post plays a critically important role in its city and state: It provides a public record of the good and the bad, serves as a watchdog against public and private corruption, offers a free marketplace of ideas and stands as a lighthouse reflective and protective of — and accountable to — a community’s values and goals. A news organization like ours ought to be seen, especially by our owner, as a necessary public institution vital to the very maintenance of our grand democratic experiment."

The editorial also says a "flagship local newspaper like The Post plays a critically important role in its city and state: It provides a public record of the good and the bad, serves as a watchdog against public and private corruption, offers a free marketplace of ideas and stands as a lighthouse reflective and protective of -- and accountable to -- a community's values and goals."

The closing statement goes into detail as to what the city and state may endure without the paper.

"The smart money is that in a few years The Denver Post will be rotting bones. And a major city in an important political region will find itself without a newspaper. It’s time for those Coloradans who care most about their civic future to get involved and see to it that Denver gets the newsroom it deserves."

To read the editorial in its entirety, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.