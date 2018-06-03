The Detroit Zoo to host 21-and-older charity gala Friday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Detroit Zoological Society will hold a 21-and-older fundraising gala Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.

Sunset at the Zoo will provide food, drinks, live entertainment and prizes. This year’s event will raise funds for the Detroit Zoological Society’s education programs, aiming to spark curiosity, understanding and respect for the natural world in audiences from preschoolers to professional educators.

The Detroit Zoo will close to the public at 1 p.m. Friday in preparation for Sunset at the Zoo.

The event runs from 7 to 11 p.m.

Tickets range from $175 to $750 and can be purchased here.

You can watch "Live in the D" speak with The Detroit Zoo's catering chef Daniel Kahn and fundraising events manager Julie Geisinger about the 2017 Sunset at the Zoo event here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.