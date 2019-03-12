The Henry Ford, GM announce new acquisition at museum in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - A special announcement took place Tuesday morning at The Henry Ford in Dearborn.

The Henry Ford and General Motors Company joined to make a special announcement regarding a new acquisition inside the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

One of GM's first prototype Cruise autonomous test vehicles, No. 001, will be added to the museum's collection. It logged more than 12,000 miles as a test vehicle.

Watch the announcement below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.