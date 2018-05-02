The Henry Ford has new exhibition: 'The World of Charles and Ray Eames'

A general view at The World of Charles and Ray Eames exhibition at the Barbican Art Gallery at Barbican Centre on October 20, 2015 in London, England. The World of Charles and Ray Eames exhibition runs from 21 Oct 15 - 14 Feb 16. (Photo by…

On May 3 guests can get an early look at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation’s newest special exhibition: The World of Charles and Ray Eames.

Making its U.S. premiere, the exhibition gives guests a look inside the minds of two of the 20th century’s most influential designers and explores the couple’s careers and the extraordinary work of the Eames Office. Featuring more than 400 artifacts, this special exhibition showcases their influential work in architecture, furniture, graphic and product design, painting, drawing, film, sculpture, photography and more.

Guests interested in seeing the exhibition first can purchase tickets to The World of Charles and Ray Eames Exhibit Preview Party taking place May 3 from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Admission is $75 for non-members and $63.75 for members, and includes drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres.

To purchase tickets or for more information contact the call center at 313-982-6100 or visit thehenryford.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 3, 2018, 6:30 pm



WHERE:

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

20900 Oakwood Blvd.

Dearborn, MI 48124

Opportunities:

Eames family will be in attendance for preview

Exhibit preview before public opening on May 5

Photography allowed in exhibition

