The Lip Bar set to open first store in Downtown Detroit this weekend

The Lip Bar, which is celebrating its seventh year in business, will open its first store on Saturday, Feb. 23, in Downtown Detroit, right behind the new Shinola Hotel.

The Lip Bar appeared on "Shark Tank" back in 2016, and although it didn't turn into an investment from a "shark," the exposure put the company on the map.

Founder Melissa Butler, a former stockbroker, quit her job and decided to take on a new challenge.

"I launched The Lip Bar because I was incredibly frustrated with the beauty industry," Butler writes. "I had so many questions. Why were most cosmetics filled with unnecessary chemicals? Why did lipsticks only come in a limited range of colors? And more importantly, why was the depiction of beauty so damn linear?"

"Simply put, I think every woman deserves to be represented. So I do this not for the love of makeup, but for the love of women who are unapologetically themselves and the women working up the courage to be."

The Lip Bar's products are now on Target shelves in stores across the U.S. Products are completely vegan and cruelty free.

